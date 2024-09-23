“In a world where difficulties seem ever-present — be they economic hardships, social inequalities or the personal trials we each face — there is something truly remarkable happening in our communities every single day. We see people, often unsung heroes, rising up, reaching out and working together to make a difference for the betterment not only for themselves, but for their communities. They do this not for applause, not for reward, but because they believe in the power of kindness and the responsibility of citizenship.”
— Rochelle de Kock, The Herald editor
The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year Awards 2024
Considered one of the most prestigious awards in Nelson Mandela Bay, this CSI initiative of 33 years gives special recognition to ordinary individuals that create a positive impact within the community — individuals who set their hearts to selflessly serve those in need.
This initiative drives home compelling stories of hope and inspiration.
Earlier this year, the public was invited to nominate their local heroes for The Herald Citizens of the Year 2024.
And here they are — the winners, chosen from more than 100 nominations received.
Jubilation as Herald NMU Citizens of Year Awards ...
With one word, comedian and master of ceremonies Riaad Moosa perfectly summed up the festivities and celebrations of ...
THE HERALD NMU CITIZENS OF THE YEAR WINNER PROFILES
Paramedic with a mission dares to dream — and wins big
A frontline emergency medical worker’s drive to help others and empower Gqeberha residents has led to her winning the ...
Nelson Mandela Bay residents jump in to forge urban renewal plan
Stand up and reclaim your bit of Nelson Mandela Bay’s public space to make it better for all the law-abiding citizens.
Environmental group founder honoured for giving wings to Nelson Mandela ...
The Giving Them Wings Foundation has played a pivotal role in educating Nelson Mandela Bay’s youth on the importance ...
Caring for teenage moms makes Anelisa Matebese a winner
The emotional turmoil from her parents’ divorce and becoming a mother at the age of 23 were the catalysts for Anelisa ...
Swim smart pair secure health and safety award
When a group of boys built up the courage to approach their favourite lifeguard at the beach near Wells Estate, they ...
New Brighton mom works wonders with special-needs pupils
After successfully tackling the challenge of home schooling her disabled son, a New Brighton woman realised that the ...
Plaatjies makes positive moves in townships through chess
Mawethu Plaatjies’ undying efforts to make chess popular among township schools have not gone unnoticed.
Blooming brilliant by Friends of Van Stadens
Carefully tended, the partnerships that make up Friends of Van Stadens have flourished, and for the little nonprofit, ...
The Herald NMU Citizens of Year category winner uses literature to keep ...
Multi-award winning author Mzoli Mavimbela has added another feather to his cap by winning the Arts, Culture and ...
Nominations for Citizens of the Year Awards close ...
It’s just two weeks to go before nominations close for the 33rd instalment of The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards ...
Time to honour our unsung heroes
The rising cost of living, stress, exhaustion and a year of electricity challenges — these are among the hurdles ...
