Technical college deputy bows out of education after 40 years
After a distinguished career of more than 40 years in education, deputy principal of PE TVET College, Dorian Baartzes, imparted his final words of wisdom on parents and students alike as he headed out the door and into retirement.
SA’s journey to achieving the National Development Plan’s goal of 30,000 artisans by 2030 hinges on the diverse technical skills of locals...
