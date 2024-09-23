Resurrected Restawhile to host Heritage Day bash
Pebblespring Farm’s historic Restawhile Farmstall on Kragga Kamma Road is set to come alive this Tuesday during a Heritage Day celebration with a difference.
The day will include a braai competition, a guided nature walk, family games, live music, a jumping castle, paint ball, food stalls and a beer tent. ..
