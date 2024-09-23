Plugging small Nelson Mandela Bay suppliers into automotive sector value chain
Coega formalises partnership with Gauteng development centre to train and accelerate participation of SMMEs
As the Coega Development Corporation moves to establish a new automotive industrial park to support increased original equipment manufacturing in the Gqeberha Special Economic Zone (SEZ), it is also taking steps to ensure local small-scale suppliers get plugged into the sector value chain.
To this end, the corporation signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday with Gauteng’s Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC) to formalise a partnership that will put programmes in place to train and accelerate their participation...
