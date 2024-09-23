Nelson Mandela Bay steps up efforts to curtail water leakages

The loss of non-revenue water losses is financially crippling municipalities, making it essential for metros such as Nelson Mandela Bay to intensify efforts in reducing and repairing water leaks.
This was the message delivered by water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina when she visited the city on Friday for the handover of a non-revenue water project in the city.
The project, which costs nearly R200m, was launched in the city in November and saw the installation of pressure-reducing valves (PRVs).
Non-revenue water losses refers to water which is lost or unaccounted for.
The water management system can monitor and detect issues in the system and the PRVs automatically reduce pressure from the water supply.
This prevents a collapse in case of emergencies or heavy leaks.
The new digital system also enables water officials to remotely access water readings in various communities.
Majodina said if leaks went unchecked, municipalities would go bankrupt because they pay for water that has not been used by consumers.
“So when that water comes from the bulk water supply, it is registered that it has gone to municipalities but with municipalities, the water is in the wrong place.”
She added that leaks also caused potholes.
Majodina said checking the meters by municipalities was mismanaged, so many switched to prepaid electricity meters, allowing consumers to monitor their usage.
According to the draft 2022/2023 annual report, the municipality recorded water losses of 43,721 megalitres, amounting to about R250m.
Once the project is complete, it will see the installation of 34,593 water meters and other equipment.
Majodina proposed that municipalities establish committees in communities to work hand in hand with ward committees to create awareness around the issue of water conservation.
“We do want to assist municipalities but they must also show commitment.
“The project launched is part of our interventions on leaks.”
Deputy mayor Babalwa Lobishe said the maintenance of infrastructure was essential.
“We’ve moved from day zero, adhered to restrictions by department and put tariffs in place. Today, these valves we’ve put in mean no more leaks.”
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay steps up efforts to curtail water leakages
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
The loss of non-revenue water losses is financially crippling municipalities, making it essential for metros such as Nelson Mandela Bay to intensify efforts in reducing and repairing water leaks.
This was the message delivered by water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina when she visited the city on Friday for the handover of a non-revenue water project in the city.
The project, which costs nearly R200m, was launched in the city in November and saw the installation of pressure-reducing valves (PRVs).
Non-revenue water losses refers to water which is lost or unaccounted for.
The water management system can monitor and detect issues in the system and the PRVs automatically reduce pressure from the water supply.
This prevents a collapse in case of emergencies or heavy leaks.
The new digital system also enables water officials to remotely access water readings in various communities.
Majodina said if leaks went unchecked, municipalities would go bankrupt because they pay for water that has not been used by consumers.
“So when that water comes from the bulk water supply, it is registered that it has gone to municipalities but with municipalities, the water is in the wrong place.”
She added that leaks also caused potholes.
Majodina said checking the meters by municipalities was mismanaged, so many switched to prepaid electricity meters, allowing consumers to monitor their usage.
According to the draft 2022/2023 annual report, the municipality recorded water losses of 43,721 megalitres, amounting to about R250m.
Once the project is complete, it will see the installation of 34,593 water meters and other equipment.
Majodina proposed that municipalities establish committees in communities to work hand in hand with ward committees to create awareness around the issue of water conservation.
“We do want to assist municipalities but they must also show commitment.
“The project launched is part of our interventions on leaks.”
Deputy mayor Babalwa Lobishe said the maintenance of infrastructure was essential.
“We’ve moved from day zero, adhered to restrictions by department and put tariffs in place. Today, these valves we’ve put in mean no more leaks.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
World
News
News
News