Man convicted of murder after setting girlfriend on fire on Women’s Day
A man who doused his girlfriend with bioethanol fuel and set her ablaze on Women's Day in 2017, leading to her death three days later, has been found guilty of murder.
Darren Leslie Kershaw is awaiting sentencing after the high court in Cape Town convicted him of murdering Yeshnee Kuni.
Handing down the ruling, acting judge Masudah Pangarker described events leading to Kuni’s death as “horrific”.
The 195-page judgment delves into the moments leading up to her death and their “tempestuous relationship”. The incident happened at Burgundy Estate in a home owned by Kuni’s employer. Kershaw and Kuni lived together.
“Ms Kuni died of multiple thermal injuries and the consequences of smoke inhalation. At the time of her death she was 33 years old. The only other person present at the residence on the day was the accused, Darren Leslie Kershaw, who it is common cause was her partner and boyfriend at the time,” the judgment reads.
Kershaw “unlawfully and intentionally murdered Kuni by dousing her with a flammable substance and setting her alight”. He was also charged with setting fire to the property owned by Kuni’s employer, Silkuni Importers and Distributors.
