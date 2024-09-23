Jubilation as Herald NMU Citizens of Year Awards winners celebrated

With one word, comedian and master of ceremonies Riaad Moosa perfectly summed up the festivities and celebrations of the winners of The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year 2024 Awards on Friday night.
“Alhamdulillah,” he shouted to an excited crowd.
The phrase which means praise and gratitude to God seemed to be the running theme as artists, community activists, philanthropists and the builders of a better city took to the stage one by one to accept their prestigious awards.
“In a world where difficulties seem ever-present — be they economic hardships, social inequalities or the personal trials we each face — there is something truly remarkable happening in our communities every single day,” The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock said, welcoming all the distinguished guests to Boardwalk Hotel and Convention Centre.
“We see people, often unsung heroes, rising up, reaching out and working together to make a difference for the betterment not only for themselves, but for their communities.
“They do this not for applause, not for reward, but because they believe in the power of kindness and the responsibility of citizenship,” she said.
It was a night filled with glitz and glam, good food and the shared spirit of ubuntu.
In the Innovation and Sustainability category, Dominick Marshall-Smith and the Friends of Van Stadens walked away with top honours for their conservation and skills development work in and around the Van Stadens Wildflower Reserve.
Mawethu Plaatjies won the Sport category for his efforts in building and growing the Township Chess Academy in Gqeberha’s impoverished areas.
For his research and raising awareness of the amaMpondo people and the isiMpondo language, award-winning author Mzoli Mavimbela won the Arts, Culture and Heritage category.
Education category winner Nokuthula Tsotsobe was recognised for starting On The Sparrow Day Care — a care and learning centre for underprivileged young people with a wide range of disabilities, based in New Brighton.
The founder of the Giving Them Wings Foundation, Siya Ntsumpa won the Civil Society category for his efforts in environmental education and sustainable living projects across Nelson Mandela Bay.
Swimming coaches Natalie Ogden and Luvuyo Nonzinyana, and their Nesibindi Swim Safe Programme, scooped the Health and Safety category for providing children from impoverished townships with swimming lessons.
SHYTUP Foundation’s Anelisa Matebese won top honours in the gender-based violence category for her organisation’s work in education and prevention of teenage pregnancies.
The Special Recognition in Community Activism award went jointly to John Whitfield and Steve de Beer for their work in the restoration and beautification of Central through the Friends of St George’s Park and the Russell Road Regeneration Project.
Valencia Dyer won the Standard Bank Ignite Your Hustle Youth category for sharing her skills and knowledge as a healthcare professional to train certified community medics capable of providing their community with emergency care in the absence of paramedics and other professionals.
There was also the Sister Ethel Lifetime Achievement Award, which caught winner Theo Pieterse completely off guard on the night.
For more than 40 years, Pieterse has played an active role in the development of rugby talent in the townships, particularly at Ithembelihle Comprehensive School in New Brighton, where he has developed numerous top-tier rugby players despite the challenges of working in a poor community.
Nelson Mandela University acting director of communications and marketing Prim Gower said it was proud and privileged to partner The Herald in such an important initiative as the Citizens of the Year awards.
“NMU produces thousands of graduates that have the potential to change the world, and it is important for everyone to realise they do not operate within a vacuum, but in a wider society.
“With that being said, we would like to congratulate all the winners on their recognition for the difference they are making,” Gower said.
