Grey Junior jazz band embarks on maiden tour to Gauteng

The Grey Junior School jazz band will be embarking on a four-day tour to Johannesburg from September 25-28, performing at several prestigious schools during their stay.
The tour itinerary includes performances at Kingsmead College, St John’s College, which includes both Pridwin and The Ridge Preparatory Schools.
The band will also perform at St Katharine’s School for Girls and conclude the tour with a final performance at St Peter’s College.
This tour marks a huge milestone for Grey Junior, as it will be the band’s first trip to Gauteng, and it is an exciting opportunity for the boys to showcase their talents.
Founded in 1856, Grey Junior School has a proud history of academic excellence and a strong focus on holistic education.
Over the years, the school has developed a vibrant music department, where pupils are encouraged to cultivate their musical abilities alongside their academic and athletic pursuits.
The music department is an essential part of the school’s identity, and the upcoming jazz tour is a testament to the dedication of both the pupils and staff.
Head of music, Etienne Mecloen, joined Grey Junior School in 2021 after his tenure as chief executive and artistic director at The Johannesburg Youth Orchestra NPC.
A professional trombonist with extensive experience, Mecleon is also an accomplished educator and music director.
His career spans numerous performances and leadership roles in both educational and professional music settings, where he has been instrumental in developing young talent and fostering a love for music.
His passion for music education is evident in his dedication to cultivating a strong music programme at Grey Junior School.
“As a result of my extensive involvement with various schools across Gauteng during the 14 years I spent in Johannesburg, I wanted to highlight the talents of our young musicians from the Eastern Cape and share our music with those schools,” he said.
“This tour was also driven through an invite from an old Alexan, Alex Hitzeroth who hails from Gqeberha and believes in collaboration and youth development through our various music programmes.
“Grey Junior School has never undertaken a music tour to Johannesburg in its history, making this our first tour to the city.”
Band leader Clarin Mecloen, who hails from Johannesburg, expressed his excitement, noting that this tour was the highlight of the year for the band.
“The opportunity to perform in my hometown and also to perform with jazz legend and old Grey boy, Marcus Wyatt, adds a deeper significance to the journey.”
Caleb Roach expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour, highlighting the significance of making memories with the band as he is in grade 7, his last year at the school.
“I’m looking forward to the love we’ll receive from the audience when they come to watch us perform,” he said.
Beyond the music, Caleb is eager for the adventures that await them during their free time, including exploring new places and fully enjoying their experiences together.
The nine boys will be on tour with three Grey Junior School music staff.
