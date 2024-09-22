Police are investigating the disappearance of a trainee on a nine-month basic police learning development programme at the SAPS Tshwane Academy.
Tristan Chowles, 23, was admitted to a hospital in Pretoria on Wednesday and discharged on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Big Athlenda Mathe said the circumstances of his disappearance were being probed and a search was under way.
Chowles is a white male, 1,78m tall, has short blonde hair and blue eyes.
Mathe said a missing person case was opened at Garsfontein police station.
“Members of the public who may have seen or have information on the missing trainee are requested to call the Garsfontein detective commander, Lt-Col Tibane, on 0828228338,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Search for missing police trainee after discharge from hospital
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Police are investigating the disappearance of a trainee on a nine-month basic police learning development programme at the SAPS Tshwane Academy.
Tristan Chowles, 23, was admitted to a hospital in Pretoria on Wednesday and discharged on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Big Athlenda Mathe said the circumstances of his disappearance were being probed and a search was under way.
Chowles is a white male, 1,78m tall, has short blonde hair and blue eyes.
Mathe said a missing person case was opened at Garsfontein police station.
“Members of the public who may have seen or have information on the missing trainee are requested to call the Garsfontein detective commander, Lt-Col Tibane, on 0828228338,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
World