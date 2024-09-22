A 25-year-old policeman has died after being stabbed in the neck for a cellphone in Zwide on Saturday night.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay cop stabbed to death for cellphone
Image: MARKUS SCHNESSL/123RF
A 25-year-old policeman has died after being stabbed in the neck for a cellphone in Zwide on Saturday night.
The Kwazakhele constable, who was off duty when he was attacked at about 11pm, died at the scene in Somfula Street.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the policeman, whose identity could not be released until his next-of-kin had been informed, was leaving a tavern when two men approached him and his girlfriend.
“They wanted to rob them,” Beetge said.
“In the process, the victim was stabbed in the neck and passed away on the scene.
“The suspects fled the scene on foot after taking his cellphone.”
Beetge said a case of murder was being investigated by the Kwazakhele police.
