Locals rave about spring fest

About 1,000 revellers let their hair down and flaunted eye-catching outfits at Nelson Mandela Bay’s 2024 spring festival at the weekend.
The X Festival at Old Grey Sports Club on Friday was a one-day event hosted by Liquid SA.
Among the lineup of DJs was Dean Upman.
Festival owner Calvin Volschenk said he was pleased with the turnout and the overall atmosphere.
“I am attributing the success of the night to the perfect blend of great weather, top-notch entertainment, and a well-organised venue,” he said.
“The festival featured a diverse lineup of musicians catering to a wide range of tastes.”
He said a dedicated section was also provided for attendees under the age of 18, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all.
“The under-18 area maintained a strict alcohol-free policy and offered a separate partying spot, allowing young people to fully immerse themselves in the festivities without compromising their wellbeing.”
He said the Bay needed such festivals to revitalise its economy and foster a sense of community.
“For too long, the city struggled to attract partygoers and retain young talent.
“The festival offered a unique opportunity to showcase the Bay’s vibrant culture, stunning natural beauty, and thriving music scene.”
He said by hosting a major event like the X Festival, the Bay was able to put itself back on the map as a destination for entertainment and leisure.
“It attracted visitors from all over the city and even as far as Jeffreys Bay.
“The festival also generated significant revenue for the city through ticket sales, merchandise, and other related activities.
“Moreover, the festival served as a platform for local artists and musicians to showcase their talents and gain recognition.
“It provided them with an opportunity to connect with a wider audience and potentially launch their careers.
“By supporting local talent, the festival helped to strengthen the city’s cultural identity and create a sense of pride among residents.”
Reveller Barend Singleton, 27, said he really enjoyed the festival.
“The vibe was great, the music was fire, and the people were awesome.
“I had the time of my life.”
Bianca du Preez, 31, said it had been a great way to unwind and enjoy the music.
“I loved the fact that there was something for everyone,” she said.
Locals rave about spring fest
Image: SUPPLIED
