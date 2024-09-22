Fire rips through informal settlement in Tshwane killing one, displacing more than 2,000

One person died and more than 2,000 were displaced by a blaze that destroyed about 814 shacks on Saturday in an informal settlement in Woodlake Street in Pretorius Park, Tshwane.
Tshwane Emergency Services (EMS) said about 2,600 people were affected by the fire, the cause of which is yet to be determined.
“One male patient was treated on-site and transported to Steve Biko Academic Hospital for critical burn injuries. Another female patient with a critical medical condition was also treated on-site and transported to Mamelodi Hospital. A third patient sadly suffered fatal burn injuries,” EMS spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said.
Mnguni said the fire was reported to the city's emergency call centre at 4.07am.
“The centre immediately dispatched multiple firefighting resources from the Silverton, Hazelwood, Central, Mamelodi, Centurion and Heuweloord fire stations to the scene. These included two fire trucks, an industrial pumper, a mobile command unit, two rapid intervention units, a water carrier and a district commander’s unit,” he said.
On arrival, firefighters reported a large area in the informal settlement was on fire.
“Firefighters then started with firefighting operations and initiated evacuation procedures. Firefighters saved numerous shacks from being destroyed by the fire, which was extinguished at about 5.05am,” said Mnguni.
Disaster risk management officials and Lawyers for Human Rights were providing assistance to families.
Members of the public were urged to observe precautionary measures, including:
- If there is any fire danger to dwellings, such as shacks or houses, or vegetation call the toll-free number 107 for emergencies.
- Burning charcoal produces large amounts of carbon monoxide, so do not leave it burning in the house when sleeping.
- Never use fuels that are not designed for your heating unit.
- Unapproved controlled burning must never be carried out.
- Never leave children unattended near a burning candle or fire.
- Make sure that all candles are placed in safe candleholders.
- Never connect electricity illegally.
- Never overload electrical plugs.
- Never leave an imbawula or a coal fire to burn overnight without supervision.
- Extinguish paraffin fires with sand or a fire extinguisher.
TimesLIVE
Fire rips through informal settlement in Tshwane killing one, displacing more than 2,000
Reporter
Image: Supplied
One person died and more than 2,000 were displaced by a blaze that destroyed about 814 shacks on Saturday in an informal settlement in Woodlake Street in Pretorius Park, Tshwane.
Tshwane Emergency Services (EMS) said about 2,600 people were affected by the fire, the cause of which is yet to be determined.
“One male patient was treated on-site and transported to Steve Biko Academic Hospital for critical burn injuries. Another female patient with a critical medical condition was also treated on-site and transported to Mamelodi Hospital. A third patient sadly suffered fatal burn injuries,” EMS spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said.
Mnguni said the fire was reported to the city's emergency call centre at 4.07am.
“The centre immediately dispatched multiple firefighting resources from the Silverton, Hazelwood, Central, Mamelodi, Centurion and Heuweloord fire stations to the scene. These included two fire trucks, an industrial pumper, a mobile command unit, two rapid intervention units, a water carrier and a district commander’s unit,” he said.
On arrival, firefighters reported a large area in the informal settlement was on fire.
“Firefighters then started with firefighting operations and initiated evacuation procedures. Firefighters saved numerous shacks from being destroyed by the fire, which was extinguished at about 5.05am,” said Mnguni.
Disaster risk management officials and Lawyers for Human Rights were providing assistance to families.
Members of the public were urged to observe precautionary measures, including:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
World