Spare a thought this day for those who have no flame to warm their bones

I always seem to experience strange weather in faraway or remote places.
The worst fog I have experienced was in Walvis Bay, the most severe thunderstorm in Ondangwa and the worst frost in Molteno.
The past weekend we spent the most glorious time in a quaint little agricultural hamlet by the name of Haarlem in the Western Cape.
It was established in 1860 and I heard from the locals about its rich heritage and had the privilege of seeing the inside of the famous and beautiful Lutheran Church.
Our host, an absolute mine of information, complained that her garden was in a terrible state as it had been ruined by black frost two weeks before our stay, with temperatures dropping to -7ºC.
Without thinking, I stupidly commented that I had never seen black frost before.
One can only see white or silvery frost but never black frost (“killing frost”), which strictly speaking is not frost at all.
It is a condition seen in plants when the humidity is too low for frost to form, but temperatures drop so low that plant tissues freeze and die and in some cases become blackened, hence the term “black frost”.
Depending on the species, many plants simply die and turn brown, as if they are in bad need of watering.
Though many plants recover, it has a detrimental effect on agricultural crops.
One must note that black frost is a rare occurrence in our country and only occurs once every few years.
The mechanics behind dew and frost is that during the day the earth heats up (incoming radiation) and at night it cools (outgoing radiation).
When there is little to no wind, high humidity and the air temperature and dew point temperature meet, condensation in the form of dew is formed on surfaces.
That is why dew point temperature is often referred to as surface or ground temperature.
When the temperature reaches close to or below 0ºC and it meets surface temperature, it forms frost.
Generally deciduous fruit trees need cold and even frost to thrive the following season.
That is why most species do not favour the Bay weather.
So what does our friend Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow have to do with this?
Though the song was recorded in 1982 by Jethro Tull, I think it holds a lot of ground today, considering the cut in fuel subsidies for the elderly (less fortunate) in England, especially with their winter approaching.
Closer to home, the electricity prices must severely be affecting the less fortunate as I think heating has become a luxury for even the middle class.
Jack Frost is the personification of winter and all things cold, where the crow is a personification of death.
I suppose one could claim that it is a reference to black frost, as Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson was into agricultural pursuits.
However, the message conveyed in the lyrics is that we should bear a thought for those less fortunate during the long and cold winter nights.
Luckily for the less fortunate in our country, the coral trees are blooming and I see the buds on my fig trees are starting to open so spring is well on its way.
My prized petunias should be in full bloom soon with this late winter/early spring rain.
This week in history:
1977 — Early unseasonal hail recorded in Haarlem (quite apt for this article).
Dam levels
Down from 75.86% to 75.75%
Weather safety tips:
If you see a veld fire on the side of the road and the smoke is obscuring your vision, do not ride through unless you see the other side.
You don’t know what is in the smoke and there is little chance of turning back.
This week in history:
1977 — Early unseasonal hail recorded in Haarlem (quite apt for this article).
Dam levels
Down from 75.86% to 75.75%
Weather safety tips:
If you see a veld fire on the side of the road and the smoke is obscuring your vision, do not ride through unless you see the other side.
You don’t know what is in the smoke and there is little chance of turning back.
