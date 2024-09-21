News

Rhodes honours legacy of venerable Rev Dr Simon Gqubule

21 September 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

The legacy of the late Reverend Dr Simon Gqubule as Rhodes University’s first black PhD graduate was honoured in the form of an award and memorial lecture.

The revered educator and theologian, who was born in Cookhouse but lived in KwaNobuhle in Kariega, was an influential figure in his community, the church, academic circles, and the liberation struggle, and played a huge role in advancing education as he committed his life to being the “chaplain” for many other students...

