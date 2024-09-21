News

Life behind bars for cop murderer

Nyoka taunts family one last time after hearing his sentence

21 September 2024
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Slain court orderly Sgt Mario Nel would have celebrated his 44th birthday with his wife, family and friends at the end of the month.

Instead, his loved ones will try to find some solace in the minimum 30 years Andile Nyoka will spend behind bars after he was handed a hefty sentence in the Gqeberha high court on Friday...

