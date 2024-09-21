Life behind bars for cop murderer
Nyoka taunts family one last time after hearing his sentence
Slain court orderly Sgt Mario Nel would have celebrated his 44th birthday with his wife, family and friends at the end of the month.
Instead, his loved ones will try to find some solace in the minimum 30 years Andile Nyoka will spend behind bars after he was handed a hefty sentence in the Gqeberha high court on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.