The home affairs department will open its offices for five hours on Saturdays from September 21 to October 12 for temporary identity certificates and ID collections and applications.
Matriculants will be prioritised during this period so they can apply for and collect their IDs.
“This initiative is specifically aimed to enable matriculants to write their exams which is the first step towards economic empowerment of young people.
“We encourage matriculants who are waiting on their IDs, along with their parents, to make their way to the nearest home affairs or where they applied,” said home affairs minister Leon Schreiber.
Offices will open from 8am to 1pm.
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube welcomed the intervention by the home affairs department.
“This is an excellent example of how government departments can work together to prioritise the needs of our learners.
“Matriculants are at a crucial point in their academic journey and ensuring that they have valid identification for their exams is critical,” Gwarube said.
TimesLIVE
Home affairs offices to open on Saturdays to help matriculants get IDs
Image: Brenton Geach
