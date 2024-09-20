REVIEW | Timeless classic brings Nelson Mandela Bay stage to life
Audience gets involved as cast produces the wow factor in seventies favourite ‘Grease’
The must-see play of the year, Impact Community Theatre’s Grease, opened up to a full house at The Savoy Theatre on Wednesday night, where the audience tapped their feet and sang along to hits such as You’re The One That I Want and Greased Lightnin.
With a stellar cast of local talent, excellent direction, choreography and the much-loved storyline of the 1978 timeless film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, Danny and Sandy’s passionate love affair was perfectly brought together...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.