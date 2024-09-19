Ramaphosa eulogy: Vilification of Gordhan a shameful chapter

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the vilification of former cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan for his efforts against state capture was one of South Africa’s most shameful episodes and should never be repeated.

Ramaphosa addressed hundreds of mourners gathered at the Durban ICC on Thursday to bid farewell to the late struggle stalwart who was hailed by all speakers as a humble servant of the people, a man of integrity who led with commitment and courage, and a public servant who fought for the people.

But it was Gordhan’s resistance to corruption, particularly the capture of the state, that Ramaphosa commended as a true measure of a revolutionary who refused to abandon the cause.

In his eulogy, Ramaphosa said: “As many others looked away, his revolutionary consciousness demanded no less of him than to speak out, and speak out he did. For him it was no different to when he joined the struggle against apartheid - it was a choice between what was right and what was wrong.

“Standing with the people or standing against the people, there was never any doubt where Pravin Gordhan stood,” said Ramaphosa.