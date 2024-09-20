Police rally around to help struggling Kariega family
When Kariega police visited a physically challenged KwaLanga mother of four regarding an ongoing case, they witnessed the impoverished conditions she was living in after her home partially burnt down.
In addition to trying to solve the case, they put on their thinking caps and rallied up support to rebuild her home...
