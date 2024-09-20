Judgment wipes smile from murderer’s face
Gqeberha judge convicts Andile Nyoka on multiple charges arising from slaying of court orderly Sergeant Mario Nel
When Andile Nyoka entered the dock of the Gqeberha high court on Thursday, he smiled at photographers, took a pair of sunglasses from his pocket, put them on and flashed a toothy grin for the cameras.
However, after judge Fungile Dotwana convicted Nyoka on 10 charges, including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances, the 27-year-old looked dejected, removing the sunglasses from his head as he was led down the stairs to the court’s holding cells...
