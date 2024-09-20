Donkin Reserve Tourism Centre hit by multiple break-ins
The Donkin Reserve Tourism Centre been broken into on multiple occasions in recent weeks after guards were withdrawn by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, with thieves making off with computers, printers, petty cash, a safe and even hi-tech exterior cameras.
Since August, the centre has been targeted seven times...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.