Cogta launches public participation forum
A new public participation and rapid response advisory forum will bridge the communication gap between municipalities and communities to improve residents’ involvement.
The forum was launched by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams on Thursday in Gqeberha. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.