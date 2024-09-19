What will become of SA’s chicory industry?
Cheap imports threaten sector which is a lifeblood of Alexandria district
In a bitter blow that has been described by Alexandria residents as a disaster, the jobs of permanent and seasonal workers in the chicory value chain are on the line.
The news came after 130-year-old Chicory SA, brought to its knees as a result of cheap imports of the key ingredient used in instant coffee and health drinks, informed staff that retrenchments were on the horizon...
