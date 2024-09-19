‘Unremorseful liar’ convicted of court orderly’s murder
A guilty verdict wiped the smile off Andile Nyoka’s face on Thursday when he was convicted of the murder of court orderly Sgt Mario Nel.
Before proceedings in the Gqeberha high court, Nyoka, 26, smiled at newspaper photographers from behind a pair of sunglasses...
