The Pretoria regional court on Wednesday postponed the corruption case against businessman Kishene Chetty and 23 co-accused to September 30 for legal aid attorneys to study disclosures provided by the state in preparation for pretrial conferencing.
The 24 face charges of fraud, theft and corruption related to the SAPS contract for vehicle repairs between May and November 2017.
The accused include 13 former police officers and six SAPS administrative clerks as well as businesspeople, who are alleged to have colluded to benefit Paroex Auto and Mechanical Holdings.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame said applications for legal aid were confirmed for five accused whose applications were pending.
“A Legal Aid South Africa representative confirmed two have been appointed attorneys and the remaining three will be appointed attorneys before the next court date,” Mamothame said.
SAPS vehicle repair tender case postponed
