Range of scarves launched to honour a dozen women

A dozen women have inspired a young designer to create and name a range of patterns celebrating their leadership styles.
Abstract visual artist and graphic designer Xolela Madlanga is launching the “I Am” range of scarves throughout Heritage Month, in co-operation with the Fabric Bank.
“This collection celebrates women in leadership who make way for those coming after them, take time to mentor others and aim to leave an impact on the lives of other women.
“It is honouring 12 women in my life who have, literally, contributed to who I am, in so many different ways,” Madlanga said.
“They share their time to mentor, guide and nurture.
“They are women of faith, integrity and principle, professional women who want to pass on those skills and are a survival support system for the people around them.”
Though she now lives in Johannesburg, Madlanga studied commerce at Nelson Mandela University (NMU).
By the time she had finished her accountancy degree in 2018, she knew she wanted to move in a creative direction.
“When I was still in my second year at university, I would volunteer at my residence to do all the posters, invites and graphics because I hated ugly posters,” she recalled.
From then on, the self-taught artist started to create more and more, later enrolling in an interactive online graphic design and typography course to learn what she needed to improve her skills.
The name of the collection, “I Am”, is linked to her identity as a young career woman.
“A lot of my philosophy about leadership, and what I believe about myself, and want to teach other women around me, is based on these women.
“I’ve been surrounded by incredible women all my life.
“They are people who took me under their wing, who made time for me.”
Each of the 12 designs has a theme based on her experience of that person.
“One of the things I absolutely love is how many of these traits they share.
“As I unravel the different stories, I hope you find yourself in one of them, or that it reminds you of someone in your life,” Madlanga said.
Several of the 12 women have a connection to NMU, Madlanga’s alma mater.
She remembers Dr Muki Moeng, the deputy vice-chancellor of Learning and Teaching at NMU, for example, taking the time to address students in the residence where she was working.
“I can’t really remember what the topic was but she came out in the evening, as a parent and a busy academic, to speak to my students.
“She is amazing, she always makes herself available when she can.”
“Leadership” is the trait given to Moeng’s design, which has the description: “A visionary with a heart for people. Determined, virtuous and decisive, a leader people can trust and admire. She is daring in her pursuits, humble and regal.”
Madlanga recalls how another mentor, Gqeberha PR specialist Michelle Brown, always went beyond the call of duty.
“I won a prize of mentorship with her but even after that concluded, she was always willing to help me, to give advice, share knowledge and introduce me to people.”
Each of the 12 women have had a positive impact on her life and career.
The full list, with the qualities they embody, is Beverley Willemse (nurture), Hilda Gabriel (integrity), Janine Christian (bold), Letitia de Wet (excellence), Lusanda Cain (gentle), Melisa du Preez (faith), Brown (power,; Moeng (leadership), Noluvuyo Gqadu (intellect), Pholile Maneli (professional), Sade Prinsloo (bright) and Violet Lupuwana (pioneer).
Guided by the Fabric Bank, Madlanga chose Armani satin, a material with a light and silky texture, and a slight stretch, for the 70cm² scarves.
“I really wanted to do something luxurious that people will be proud to wear,” she said.
Today, Madlanga is a regional co-ordinator for Enactus, working with students and universities across Gauteng.
However, graphic design is still her passion, and she also designs Afrocentric-themed home decor, items of clothing and corporate branding.
Madlanga hopes the “I Am” range will lead to other design projects.
“I’ve chosen 12 women out of a multitude of women in my life who are exceptionally amazing.
“This, for me, is just the beginning,” she said.
