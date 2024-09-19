Nelson Mandela Bay metro identified as extortion hotspot
Five ‘business forums’ identified as running shakedown rings in province; top cop tells MPs 108 arrests made, 13 convictions secured
Nelson Mandela Bay has been flagged as an extortion hotspot in the Eastern Cape by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure.
Other hotspots in the province include the Buffalo City Metro and OR Tambo District Municipality...
