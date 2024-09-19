News

Nelson Mandela Bay metro identified as extortion hotspot

Five ‘business forums’ identified as running shakedown rings in province; top cop tells MPs 108 arrests made, 13 convictions secured

By Nomazima Nkosi - 19 September 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay has been flagged as an extortion hotspot in the Eastern Cape by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure.

Other hotspots in the province include the Buffalo City Metro and OR Tambo District Municipality...

