Grandmother and five young grandchildren perish in shack fire
New Brighton police are investigating the cause of a shack fire in which a grandmother and her five young grandchildren were killed during the early hours of Thursday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the police were alerted to a shack fire at about 4am in the Chris Hani informal settlement...
