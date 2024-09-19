Four-way stops to replace traffic lights in some areas
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has started phasing out traffic lights in some parts of the city by converting intersections to four-way stops due to vandalism.
The new approach was implemented at the Bell Road and Kobus Road intersections along Beetlestone Road in Gelvan Park, and the Wyle Bridge intersection in Swartkops...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.