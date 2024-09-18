Nelson Mandela Bay committee meeting postponed after officials unavailable
A scheduled municipal public accounts committee had to be postponed at the last minute when several senior officials expected to attend the meeting failed to arrive on time.
This, as the executive directors of all the directorates in Nelson Mandela Bay were instructed by acting city manager George Mandla to participate in an oversight visit by co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams in Kariega on Tuesday...
