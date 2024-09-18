Knysna residents called to get dirty and clean their beaches
An initiative started by a whale watching company in Knysna in 2018 to keep the coastal town clean, is calling on residents and visitors alike to come out in their numbers to join them on a beach cleanup on International Coastal Clean-Up Day.
The Spring Clean Greater Knysna Campaign will take place on Saturday, and seeks to motivate locals to keep their town clean, stop littering and be educated on the detrimental effects of litter on ocean life...
