City is a pigsty that must be turned around, says mayor

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk has shockingly described the Bay as a “pigsty” and a city hanging by a thread.
Van Niekerk met Metro Police, correctional services officials and other stakeholders to discuss plans for the city’s safety.
During the meeting, which was held at the Bay municipality, he outlined new strategies for protecting the city, which was supported by the police, SA Police Services spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.
Van Niekerk also showed pictures of dilapidated buildings, such as the Helenvale Resource Centre, play parks and stadiums.
“The city is a big pigsty and we need to turn this ship around,” he said, adding that vandals were carrying away municipal buildings brick by brick.
“[Police] will build a satellite police station in one of the crime-ridden areas, our people can’t live like this.
“The minister of police asked for land to build this station.”
Van Niekerk failed to specify where the station would be built.
A satellite police station is a smaller, often temporary, or supplementary facility that extends the reach and efficiency of a primary police station.
He also lambasted the lack of service delivery in some Bay communities.
“This is something we need to address and urgently so,” he said at the meeting.
The journalist was then asked to leave the meeting.
“No media is allowed at this meeting, please excuse yourself,” Van Niekerk said.
Afterward, Van Niekerk said: “We called in the top brass of police, correctional services, Metro Police, traffic and licensing and head of our municipal securities.
“I unveiled the discussions we had recently.
“I can’t make our plans public because the minute we make it public we are being accused of being corrupt while we are trying to make our metro the safest in the country, and we received some good feedback.”
A recent report by the Mexican Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice named Nelson Mandela Bay as the most dangerous city in SA, and the ninth-most dangerous city in the world.
