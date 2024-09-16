WATCH | 'They offered me money to take down the video': Woman on 'exploitive' Pretoria restaurant

TikTok content creator Mihlali Nobavu, who posted a viral video exposing an alleged toxic working environment at the Babel restaurant in Menlyn, Pretoria, says managers at the restaurant have offered to refund her for her uniform and other expenses in exchange for taking down the video.
In the video, which has garnered a million views, Nobavu detailed her experiences as a waitress at the restaurant, including being told to purchase her own uniform after she was hired and facing other “unfair” treatment.
She said staff had to buy their own equipment (bottle openers, cigar cutters, cigarette lighters, etc.). She was hired without a contract or basic salary, her income being derived from tips of which the company took a percentage. Staff also had to pay a person who assists them during the day, referred to as a “runner,” a fee from their own pockets.
She also alleged she was asked to change her hairstyle by management without any reason.
“They treated us like dogs, they belittle us when they talk to us. We don't have breaks, we work from 1pm to 2am,” she said in the video.
After the video went viral, she said the managers offered her money to remove the video, however she never replied to their messages.
“Since I posted the videos, some of the managers tried to contact me, but I haven't been replying to their calls and messages. One of the managers even went as far as sending me a message on Instagram, offering to refund me for the uniform as well as the equipment in exchange for me to take down the video. Obviously, I didn't respond to them.
“It saddens me because they think this is just about the money. Yes, I did incur financial loss, but it's more about the principle. I thought that they would admit their wrongdoing and try to better the working conditions of their employees, but I don't think they see themselves as being in the wrong,” she said.
She believed the restaurant's management was behind her account being reported.
“It's really disheartening and heartbreaking. I hope these restaurants can make an effort to right their wrongs and improve the working conditions of their employees because what they are doing is wrong.”
The EFF in Gauteng has condemned the alleged ill-treatment of employees at the restaurant and has vowed to conduct a visit to the restaurant “to address these serious violations of workers' rights and to ensure that all employees are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve”.
“We are committed to fighting for the rights of workers and ensuring fair labour practices across all sectors. The EFF will not rest until justice is served,” EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu said.
He urged Babel Restaurant to comply with labour laws and treat its employees fairly.
The video led to the home affairs department conducting a raid at the restaurant on Sunday. Three people were arrested for working without the necessary documentation.
At the time of publishing, Babel's management had not responded to questions sent by TimesLIVE. The story will be updated with its response when received.
WATCH | 'They offered me money to take down the video': Woman on 'exploitive' Pretoria restaurant
Image: Bebel/ Instagram/ screenshot
