Talented Plettenberg Bay schoolboy heading to Italy for hockey camp
Kwanokuthula teenager and his mom started braai business to raise funds for European trip
What started as a fundraiser for a trip to play hockey in Italy has turned into a promising business venture for a 17-year-old from Plettenberg Bay.
Luchwayito Hlumelo Nofemele, who is attending a training camp in the European country later this week, has found his second passion in his braai business — so much so that he chooses to forfeit most of his weekends to sell meat, burgers and hot dogs with his mother...
