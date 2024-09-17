News

Talented Plettenberg Bay schoolboy heading to Italy for hockey camp

Kwanokuthula teenager and his mom started braai business to raise funds for European trip

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 17 September 2024

What started as a fundraiser for a trip to play hockey in Italy has turned into a promising business venture for a 17-year-old from Plettenberg Bay.

Luchwayito Hlumelo Nofemele, who is attending a training camp in the European country later this week, has found his second passion in his braai business — so much so that he chooses to forfeit most of his weekends to sell meat, burgers and hot dogs with his mother...

