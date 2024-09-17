State sheds light on ‘deviations’ of toilet tender process
A total of 2,000 households from Nelson Mandela Bay’s most crowded informal settlements were set to be relocated and given their own toilets and standpipes at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This project was aimed at “de-densifying” settlements and promoting social distancing and better hygiene in the hope that it would curb the spread of the virus among the Bay’s poorest communities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.