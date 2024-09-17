St Albans raid exposes jailbirds’ creature comforts
In one of the cells, there was even a makeshift ‘mini-lounge’ with a TV, radio and multiplug for charging phones
Flat screen TVs, makeshift lounges, smuggled goods, cellphones and heaps of cash — the creature comforts of St Albans prison inmates were laid bare during a predawn raid on Monday.
The banned goods now in the hands of the department of correctional services are believed to be just the tip of the iceberg...
