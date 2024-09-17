Plettenberg Bay dog regulations tightened after rabies outbreak among seals

The recent discovery of rabies in the seal population along the Western Cape coast has prompted the Bitou Municipality to amend its bylaws, directing dog owners to keep their four-legged pets on a leash when walking along the beach.
The municipality, along with Plett Tourism, recently issued a stern warning to the public about the outbreak.
It said in a bid to protect the seals, and stop the spread of rabies, guests and residents would now have to keep their dogs on leashes at all times.
Acting Bitou municipal manager Mbulelo Memani said the bylaw had officially been amended to reflect this.
“Due to the recent rabies outbreak in seals, all Bitou beaches will be designated as dog-on-a-leash areas,” Memani said.
He said the precautionary measure was being implemented to prevent the potential spread of rabies to other animals.
“We kindly request that all dog owners adhere to this requirement for the safety of our community,” he said.
The Western Cape government first notified the public of the outbreak in June.
It said at the time that rabies had been confirmed in Cape fur seals along the Western Cape coast.
The government further warned people who frequently came in contact with seals, or used coastal areas for recreational activities such as surfing, diving, water sports, and fishing, to be extra cautious.
Plettenberg Bay is among the coastal towns with confirmed cases of rabies in seals, according to the Agricultural Research Council’s Onderstepoort Veterinary Research.
Other towns with positive cases included Melkbosstrand, Die Dam near Gansbaai, Fish Hoek, Pringle Bay, Strand and Muizenberg.
Plett Tourism similarly said it encouraged residents and visitors to observe the safety measures that had been put in place.
“Our intent is for guests and residents to make informed decisions and to observe mindful tourism practices that balance the enjoyment of our natural assets with the wellbeing of local ecosystems and wildlife,” Plett Tourism chief executive Patty Butterworth said.
Plett Tourism also shared Institute for Coastal and Marine Research representative Dr Gwen Penry’s brief and recommendations on the necessary precautions bathers and dog owners needed to take.
Penry is a Plett representative with the national and regional response network regarding the rabies outbreak in seals.
“Rabies is a controlled disease, meaning the government has to take action to manage the spread among populations and minimise transfer to humans,” Penry said.
“It is a legal requirement to vaccinate your pets against rabies and ensure that they receive regular boosters.”
Among efforts being made to curb the spread of the disease, Penry said community programmes were in place to vaccinate strays.
The Bitou municipality was also involved in the National Rabies-Response workshop in July and has already put systems in place for quick and safe removals of seal carcasses.
Penry said while ensuring dogs were on leashes on all Plett beaches was a sensible decision, it was an unpopular one.
“This will likely be revised in the future but for the next few months please respect this decision.
“It has been made on the advice and recommendations of national and district governments, vets and other experts working on this developing situation.
“The decision was made not just to prevent interaction with carcasses, but also with live seals ashore.
“We are coming into seal breeding and pupping season and are expecting more live and dead seals ashore over the summer months.
“Everyone needs to play their part in helping to minimise the spread.”
She said seals sometimes came ashore away from the colony to rest, and that this was perfectly normal behaviour.
“Please give them space. They will eventually return to sea.”
She said if members of the public noticed a seal ashore (dead or alive) on any of the beaches to please report it to the Plett Stranding Network via WhatsApp on 079-463-4837, accompanied by a photo or video and location.
HeraldLIVE
