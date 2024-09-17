Perlemoen poachers haunt Swartkops Estuary
Fears for safety of fishermen as rogue elements pillaging the shellfish race in and out of the river mouth on unlit rubber ducks
A major accident waiting to happen.
This is how officials have described the situation at the Swartkops Estuary, where perlemoen poachers are reportedly running a major operation to pillage the shellfish as they destroy estuarine vegetation with illegal launch sites, and race in and out the mouth with unlit craft...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.