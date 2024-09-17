Prevent costly mistakes: Avoid common errors in estate planning

Securing your financial future and protecting your loved ones requires careful planning. Unfortunately, many people delay or overlook details, leading to unnecessary hardships.

Common but preventable mistakes such as failing to update a will, underestimating life insurance needs or neglecting retirement planning can have unintended consequences.

Don’t delay in drafting a will

Many assume wills are only for older individuals or those with significant assets, but this isn’t true. Without a valid will, your estate may be distributed according to the Intestate Succession Act 81 of 1987, resulting in potential disputes, delays and unintended heirs receiving portions of your estate. Moreover, a will allows you to assign guardians for minor children, ensuring they are cared for by someone you trust. Keep your will updated to reflect life changes such as marriage or the birth of children, and avoid legal complications.

Get adequate life insurance cover

Many underestimate how much coverage their family will need or choose the wrong type of policy. Life insurance isn’t just about covering funeral expenses — it also helps your family replace lost income, pay off debts and cover future costs such as education. Settling for a small policy can leave your dependants financially vulnerable. Term life insurance, which provides coverage for a fixed period, is often more affordable but may expire when it’s needed most. Life insurance, which builds cash value and lasts a lifetime, is a better option for long-term security.