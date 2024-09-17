Multimillion-rand Seaview RDP housing project on hold
Bay metro must reapply for environmental impact clearance certificate
A Seaview RDP housing development on a former golf course bought by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for more than R45m is on hold because the metro must reapply for an environmental impact clearance certificate.
The status of the development and other projects funded through the informal settlements upgrade programme (ISUP) grant, amounting to R333m in the 2023/2024 financial year, was under scrutiny on Monday during an oversight visit by the city’s standing committee on human settlements...
