Man accused of murdering mother appears in high court

By Riaan Marais - 17 September 2024

A Gqeberha man accused of murdering his mother before setting her Park Drive flat on fire, made his first appearance in the city’s high court on Monday.

Maurice Butlion’s case was transferred to the high court in August after the 34-year-old underwent psychological evaluation at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda...

