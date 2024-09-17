Judgment looms for man accused of murdering court orderly
Andile Nyoka remains steadfast in his denial of involvement in a string of crimes, including the murder of Sergeant Mario Nel in Motherwell
Witnesses identified him as the man who got into an altercation with a court orderly seconds before he was killed, and allegedly saw him walk out the Motherwell Magistrate’s Curt pointing the slain policeman’s gun in the air — but murder accused Andile Nyoka continues to proclaim his innocence.
After allegedly fatally shooting Sergeant Mario Nel, other witnesses said they watched in horror as, moments later, Nyoka allegedly hijacked a taxi and opened fire on police in Sisulu Street, where he was eventually wounded in a shootout and arrested...
