WATCH | St Albans inmates woken to early morning raid
Correctional services officials confiscated cellphones, TVs, and about R4,000 in cash during a surprise early morning raid at St Albans prison on Monday.
The raid, organised by the correctional services department, started just after 4am in the Medium B section of the Gqeberha prison...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.