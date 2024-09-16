Courtesy of SABC News
Four accused are expected to appear in the Vredenburg magistrate's court in the Western Cape on Monday in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Four accused in Joshlin Smith’s disappearance back in court
Courtesy of SABC News
Four accused are expected to appear in the Vredenburg magistrate's court in the Western Cape on Monday in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News