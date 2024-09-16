School’s out for Corrie van Eck after four decades
Kabega Primary’s deputy principal calls it a day after colourful career
After spending more than four decades in the classroom, Kabega Primary’s beloved deputy principal, Corrie van Eck, rang the final bell on her career in September.
Van Eck, 65, shaped the young minds of future leaders through her dedication and passion for education...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.