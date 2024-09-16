Plettenberg Bay Airport open again
After having its wings clipped in August due to repeated noncompliance, the Plettenberg Bay Airport has acquired its category two licence allowing private and non-scheduled commercial aviation operations to resume.
The SA Civil Aviation Authority issued the licence to Garden Route Aero, the entity contracted to manage Plettenberg Bay Airport, about a month after the Bitou Municipality announced the halting of all operations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.