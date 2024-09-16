Celebrated Afrikaans musician and entertainer Kurt Darren is set to christen the stage of Gqeberha’s brand new dinner theatre venue later this month.
Centrestage @ Baywest opens its doors on September 26.
The 400-seater cabaret styled venue is a collaboration between the popular entertainment company and Lineout, a local eventing, sound and lighting company.
The venue has a bar and platters will be available to order.
Tickets for the Kurt Darren show cost R250 are available from Wendy on 082-661-6921 or online through Quicket.
Renowned for hits such as Kaptein, Loslappie, Meisie Meisie and Hemel op Tafelberg, Darren has become synonymous with the essence of party, dance, and singalong music across SA, transcending language barriers.
Throughout his career, spanning 30 albums, Darren has received numerous accolades.
These include nine SA Music Awards, 12 double platinum, and 21 gold sales awards, among other prestigious recognitions such as Tempo, Ghoema, Vonk, and Geraas awards.
A versatile entertainer, Darren has not only made his mark in music but also in television and film.
He has also taken on presenter roles on Kyknet and Jacaranda with Jukebox, and made appearances in five movies, showcasing his multifaceted talent.
Darren’s musical journey is far from over, with him releasing a new single every three months, showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.
“An abundance of music still awaits to be shared with the world,” Darren said.
He has written 95% of his own songs, , with many covered by artists in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium, amassing global recognition.
He has also frequented the global stage himself, with performances in 15 different countries, further solidifying his status as an international music sensation.
HeraldLIVE
Kurt Darren to open new Gqeberha entertainment venue
Image: SUPPLIED
