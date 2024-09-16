Extortionists ‘demand protection fees’ from social workers

Extortionists are allegedly demanding protection money from social workers operating in vulnerable communities in the Western Cape.
Social workers have been attacked 41 times during the past year, including six robberies and assaults and 35 hijackings.
"We cannot allow those who dedicate their lives to serving others to continue working under the constant threat of violence," DA provincial social development spokesperson Wendy Kaizer-Philander said on Monday.
Details were revealed at a standing committee briefing by the provincial department of social development, police, the City of Cape Town’s safety and security directorate and government motor transport (an entity within the department of mobility) officials on Friday.
The department checks daily with police on the safety of specific areas, and social workers have to determine if an area is safe. A buddy system has been introduced where social workers are accompanied by a colleague or auxiliary worker to high-risk areas. Security escorts are also provided.
Budget constraints hampered efforts to secure facilities, leaving staff vulnerable. In some cases, criminals allegedly entered social development offices under the guise of seeking help, only to attempt robberies once inside.
"Over the past year, attacks on social workers have increased. A total of 41 attacks have been reported," said the department.
Affected areas included Khayelitsha, Eerste River, Elsies River, Crossroads, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft, Mitchells Plain and Langa.
"The trauma experienced by social workers in the areas is profound, often affecting the entire team. Many social workers, most of whom are women, are reassigned to new areas after attacks due to the psychological toll. This disrupts service delivery to the communities that rely on them," said the department.
"Disturbingly, there have been incidents where department staff have been severely injured. One staff member was shot in the neck while on duty, and another, who was off-duty at the time, was killed. The attacks are not limited to social workers. Other provincial departments face similar dangers in high-risk areas."
Extortionists ‘demand protection fees’ from social workers
