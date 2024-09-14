Veteran actor Darlington Michaels has died.
The news of his death was confirmed by the SABC on its social media pages.
“The SABC is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Darlington Michaels. His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will forever be remembered,” read the statement.
The veteran actor is best known for his role as flamboyant gangster Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela in the SABC3 soapie Isidingo.
Veteran actor Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels dies
Journalist
Image: Gallo Images, Siyamthanda Capa and Tsheko Kabasia
Veteran actor Darlington Michaels has died.
The news of his death was confirmed by the SABC on its social media pages.
“The SABC is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Darlington Michaels. His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will forever be remembered,” read the statement.
The veteran actor is best known for his role as flamboyant gangster Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela in the SABC3 soapie Isidingo.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News