Vagrants plunge parts of North End into darkness

Businesses are struggling to keep their lights on as a result of ongoing vandalism

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 14 September 2024

Several North End businesses are struggling to keep their lights on after vagrants plunged parts of the area into darkness this week as a result of ongoing vandalism.

The Broad Street substation has been commandeered by vagrants who have set up camp on top of the structure, lighting bonfires and occasionally vandalising the structure to score any copper they can...

