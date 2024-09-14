Vagrants plunge parts of North End into darkness
Businesses are struggling to keep their lights on as a result of ongoing vandalism
Several North End businesses are struggling to keep their lights on after vagrants plunged parts of the area into darkness this week as a result of ongoing vandalism.
The Broad Street substation has been commandeered by vagrants who have set up camp on top of the structure, lighting bonfires and occasionally vandalising the structure to score any copper they can...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.